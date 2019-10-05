Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 89 54.35 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 249,149,246.48% -73.3% -57.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 78,946,188.34% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 75.00%. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $189.44, while its potential upside is 114.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.