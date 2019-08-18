Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 580.63% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 3.61% respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.