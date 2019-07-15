Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 59.2%. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.