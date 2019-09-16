Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.37 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 63.40%. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 270.40% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.