Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,279,920.87% -73.3% -57.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,142,726,759.09% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.70% at a $7 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.