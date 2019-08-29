Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 81.51 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 511.76%. On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.67% and its average target price is $23.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 90%. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.