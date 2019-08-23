Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.71 N/A -1.91 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 494.97%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 149.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.