Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 63.17% upside potential and an average target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.