Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 523.50% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.