Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.97 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 65.48%. Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 333.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.