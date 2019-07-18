Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 85%. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.