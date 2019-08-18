Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 580.63%. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 620.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.