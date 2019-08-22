Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and has 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 471.43% and an $26 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 16.8%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.