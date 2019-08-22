Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.