Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 88.65% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.
Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.
