Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|7,266
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Allegro Merger Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
