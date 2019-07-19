Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 7,266 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allegro Merger Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.