Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.