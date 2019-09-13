Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.