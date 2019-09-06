Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 51.52%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.