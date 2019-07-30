Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allegro Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.62% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.