Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

This is a contrast between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 15.46M 0.26 40.62 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Allegro Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allegro Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 146,958,174.90% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Allegro Merger Corp.