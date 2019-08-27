Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 0%. About 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.