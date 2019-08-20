Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allegro Merger Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Allegro Merger Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allegro Merger Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 64.72% and 52.51% respectively. About 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.