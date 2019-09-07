Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Allegro Merger Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 56.54%. 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.