Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 57.9%. 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.