Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.