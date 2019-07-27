Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s results

Since Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 72 1.43 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allegro Merger Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

Allegro Merger Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s consensus target price is $56, while its potential downside is -27.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.