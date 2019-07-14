Reviewing Allegion plc (ALLE)’s and Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s results

Both Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) and Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) are each other’s competitor in the Security & Protection Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion plc 94 3.74 N/A 4.41 22.78 Verra Mobility Corporation 12 5.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegion plc and Verra Mobility Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allegion plc and Verra Mobility Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion plc 0.00% 74.2% 16.1% Verra Mobility Corporation 0.00% -16.3% -6.4%

Liquidity

Allegion plc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Verra Mobility Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Verra Mobility Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegion plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allegion plc and Verra Mobility Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion plc 0 4 2 2.33 Verra Mobility Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -8.25% for Allegion plc with average price target of $101.33. Verra Mobility Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 17.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verra Mobility Corporation is looking more favorable than Allegion plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegion plc and Verra Mobility Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 77.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Allegion plc’s shares. Competitively, Verra Mobility Corporation has 4.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegion plc 0.81% 6.76% 7.1% 12.35% 30.68% 25.99% Verra Mobility Corporation 5.36% 10.07% 36.32% 41.01% 46.33% 51.13%

For the past year Allegion plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Verra Mobility Corporation.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions. It serves municipalities and school districts, and violation issuing authorities, as well as rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.