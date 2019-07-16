Reviewing Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)’s and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s results

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are two firms in the Regional Airlines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company 134 1.43 N/A 10.04 14.39 JetBlue Airways Corporation 18 0.72 N/A 0.37 47.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegiant Travel Company and JetBlue Airways Corporation. JetBlue Airways Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Allegiant Travel Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 0% 0% JetBlue Airways Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Allegiant Travel Company is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegiant Travel Company are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, JetBlue Airways Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allegiant Travel Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allegiant Travel Company and JetBlue Airways Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 3 2.75 JetBlue Airways Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Allegiant Travel Company’s consensus target price is $159, while its potential upside is 7.27%. JetBlue Airways Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus target price and a 26.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that JetBlue Airways Corporation looks more robust than Allegiant Travel Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Allegiant Travel Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of JetBlue Airways Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Allegiant Travel Company’s shares. Competitively, JetBlue Airways Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company 1.67% 8.71% 4.6% 18.47% -9.51% 44.19% JetBlue Airways Corporation -3.31% 5.32% -1.22% -1.49% -5.51% 11.02%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company has stronger performance than JetBlue Airways Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Allegiant Travel Company beats JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.