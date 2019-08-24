Reviewing Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegiant Travel Company has 80.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Allegiant Travel Company has 19% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 23.40% 6.40% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company N/A 139 13.23 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Allegiant Travel Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.58

Allegiant Travel Company currently has an average price target of $170.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 24.07%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Allegiant Travel Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegiant Travel Company are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Allegiant Travel Company’s competitors have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allegiant Travel Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegiant Travel Company’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Allegiant Travel Company is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Allegiant Travel Company’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Allegiant Travel Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allegiant Travel Company’s rivals beat Allegiant Travel Company.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.