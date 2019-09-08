Reviewing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)’s and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)’s results

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Metal Fabrication. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 24 0.58 N/A 1.37 15.95 Graham Corporation 20 2.12 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Graham Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Graham Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 11.5% 4.1% Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Graham Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Graham Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graham Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Graham Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Graham Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 55.93% and an $30.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Graham Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegheny Technologies Incorporated -7.08% -13.99% -10.19% -20.17% -21.89% 0% Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Allegheny Technologies Incorporated beats Graham Corporation.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, oil and gas/chemical, hydrocarbon processing, electrical energy, and medical markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment produces, converts, and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products, as well as grain-oriented electrical steel. This segment serves oil and gas/chemical and hydrocarbon processing industry, electrical energy, automotive, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment and computers, and aerospace and defense markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.