Reviewing Alleghany Corporation (Y)’s and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 652 1.33 N/A 20.61 32.87 NI Holdings Inc. 16 1.60 N/A 1.73 10.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alleghany Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. NI Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alleghany Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alleghany Corporation is presently more expensive than NI Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alleghany Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation has a -0.56% downside potential and a consensus price target of $700.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alleghany Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 21.7%. About 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NI Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68% NI Holdings Inc. 11.58% 11.93% 18.36% 16.74% 9.54% 13.92%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors NI Holdings Inc.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.