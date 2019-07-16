Reviewing Alleghany Corporation (Y)’s and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s results

We are comparing Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 648 1.34 N/A 20.61 32.87 Mercury General Corporation 55 0.98 N/A 3.12 17.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mercury General Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Alleghany Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alleghany Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alleghany Corporation is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. From a competition point of view, Mercury General Corporation has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alleghany Corporation and Mercury General Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation has a -1.03% downside potential and an average target price of $700.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alleghany Corporation and Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 48.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68% Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation was more bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Mercury General Corporation.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.