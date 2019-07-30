Reviewing Alleghany Corporation (Y)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Alleghany Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alleghany Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.70% 1.20% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alleghany Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation N/A 654 32.87 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Alleghany Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alleghany Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

With average price target of $700, Alleghany Corporation has a potential downside of -0.50%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%. Given Alleghany Corporation’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alleghany Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alleghany Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that Alleghany Corporation is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alleghany Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alleghany Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Alleghany Corporation.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.