Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 84 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 25,750,207.57% -46.6% -33.6% XBiotech Inc. 279,777,777.78% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allakos Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 40.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.