Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 131.04 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Allakos Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allakos Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 100.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 58.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.