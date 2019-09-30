Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allakos Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 25,574,272.59% -46.6% -33.6% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,015,157,304.80% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 7.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.