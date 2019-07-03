Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 46.35%. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.