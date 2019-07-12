Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Novavax Inc. 19 4.08 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 average target price and a -72.89% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 34.42% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.