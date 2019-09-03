Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Since Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allakos Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 average price target and a 221.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Allakos Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.