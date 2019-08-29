Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 316.67% upside.

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 19.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than IMV Inc.

IMV Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.