Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 28.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 50%. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.