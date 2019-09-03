Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

This is a contrast between Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allakos Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.