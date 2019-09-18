Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allakos Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.