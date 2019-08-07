Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.61 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 43%. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.