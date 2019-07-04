Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 80.07 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allakos Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 112.12% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Allakos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.