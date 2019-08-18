Reviewing Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allakos Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allakos Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Allakos Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 175.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.