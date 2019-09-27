Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 731,966,053.75% -16.2% -10.3% uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alkermes plc and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 50.28% at a $29.5 average price target. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $76.2 average price target and a 92.76% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats uniQure N.V. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.