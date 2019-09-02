Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alkermes plc and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 40.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 20% respectively. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.