Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 28 3.27 N/A -1.17 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 120.38 N/A -3.04 0.00

Demonstrates Alkermes plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 33.39% at a $29.6 consensus price target. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 89.67% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 79.9%. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.