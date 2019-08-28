Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.03 N/A -1.17 0.00 Repligen Corporation 72 19.68 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alkermes plc and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alkermes plc and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc has an average target price of $29.5, and a 43.20% upside potential. Competitively Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $110, with potential upside of 19.07%. Based on the results given earlier, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.