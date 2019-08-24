Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 28 2.95 N/A -1.17 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Alkermes plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alkermes plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 46.99% at a $29.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 8 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.